SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $92,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,315. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

