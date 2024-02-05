SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.61

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 288862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.