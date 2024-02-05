SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Decreased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,077,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

