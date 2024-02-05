Spinnaker Trust Acquires 200 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $399.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $403.17. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

