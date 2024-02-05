Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

