Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

