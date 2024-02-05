Spinnaker Trust Purchases 300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $143.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

