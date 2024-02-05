Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $93.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

