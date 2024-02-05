Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $115.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.