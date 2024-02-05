Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

