Spire Wealth Management Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8,090.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.2 %

ODFL stock opened at $408.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.79.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

