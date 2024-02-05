Spire Wealth Management Has $4.38 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,957 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

