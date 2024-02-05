Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

