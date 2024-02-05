Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.10. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 556,946 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.