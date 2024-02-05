Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.10. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 556,946 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

