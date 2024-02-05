Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Reduced by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,680,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

