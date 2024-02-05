Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,697 shares of company stock worth $4,116,078. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

