SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $2,310,252.49 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

