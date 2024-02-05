STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 421,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,311. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.