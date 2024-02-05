Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. 1,364,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

