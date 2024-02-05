Stifel Nicolaus Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.