Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE PEY traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$12.64. 356,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,750 shares of company stock worth $607,048 and have sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

