Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $548,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 6,521,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

