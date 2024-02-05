Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 2,164 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

