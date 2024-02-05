Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 27,358 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 14,585 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Insider Activity at V.F.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.45. 5,791,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

