StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

