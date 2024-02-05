StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

