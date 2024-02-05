StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
AMNB stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American National Bankshares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.