StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HMST stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

