StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LCNB Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.