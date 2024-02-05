StockNews.com Lowers LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
