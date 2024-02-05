StockNews.com Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

