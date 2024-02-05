StockNews.com Upgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

TRMB stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

