STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $101.08 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. STP has a market capitalization of $101.08 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05233514 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,863,767.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

