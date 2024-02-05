Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

