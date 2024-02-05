Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
