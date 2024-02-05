Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $797.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.60. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after acquiring an additional 622,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

