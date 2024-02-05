SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 9.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.10. 1,458,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,059,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

