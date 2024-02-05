SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.