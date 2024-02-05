sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,819,240 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

