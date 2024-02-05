Swipe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.68 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $180.32 million and $9.68 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 593,156,223 coins and its circulating supply is 593,155,731 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

