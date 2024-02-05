Swiss National Bank Has $125.30 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $125,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $142.82 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

