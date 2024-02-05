Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $128,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

