Swiss National Bank Sells 275,200 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $117,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 916,247 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

