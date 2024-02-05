Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $133,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

