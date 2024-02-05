Synovus Financial (SNV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV):

1/23/2024 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Synovus Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Synovus Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2024 – Synovus Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/8/2024 – Synovus Financial was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Synovus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/3/2024 – Synovus Financial had its “inline” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2023 – Synovus Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2023 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,300. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

