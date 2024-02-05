Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.16 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

