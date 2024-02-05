T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.78 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.