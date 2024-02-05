T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 8.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. 794,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,031. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

