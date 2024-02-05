Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $287.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

