Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 160,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,988. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

