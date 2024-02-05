Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $246,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $709.84. 662,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,427. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

