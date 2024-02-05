TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up about 2.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.56% of TEGNA worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.9 %

TGNA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 977,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,679. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

